by Jamie Blynn | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 5:49 AM
You like Ariana Grande's hair? Gee, thanks, it's because she just let it down.
Yes, while on her Sweetener World Tour, the superstar has been saying "thank u, next" to her signature high ponytail and showing off her waist-length, sleek locks. The 26-year-old, who has been rocking the updo since her days on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat, debuted the look on Instagram in early June before her Chicago show. And when her fans (that would be the Arianators, ICYMI) went absolutely wild, she decided to lean all the way in.
"Everyone go watch miley's black mirror episode immediately," she teased on Instagram, referring to pal Miley Cyrus' latest acting stint on Netflix. "She is brilliant and I love her. Also my hair is down again."
But, as it turns out, Grande's decision to ditch the pony her was a recommendation from her opening act, Normani. In a new interview with Vogue, the Fifth Harmony alum revealed that her No. 1 beauty tip to Grande while on the road together was to let her locks hang loose every once in a while.
In exchange, Grande offered beauty advice of her own: Her favorite Korean blackhead-removing charcoal mask.
"It hurt like hell taking it off," Normani told the outlet "But it worked." (She has to remind Grande to give her the name, of course.)
Grande's hair has been a talking point since 2013, when she first began starring on Sam & Cat with bright, red locks.
"Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody," she wrote in a 2014 Facebook post. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair."
"I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," continued the Grammy winner. "So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years).... And trust me, it's even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don't look at me lol). IT'S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y'all very much."
These days, if anything, her hair proves how much her confidence has grown. While at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she test drove a center part which welcomed rave reviews.
One thing that's for sure: She proves to be a dangerous woman no matter her style.
