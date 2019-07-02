7 Lightweight Foundations That Feel Like Nothing On The Skin

There's nothing that feels quite as wonderful as applying a foundation that perfects the look of your skin without feeling like you're actually wearing anything. And that can be quite a challenge considering how hot and humid our climate is, not to mention those who have shine-prone skin.

In short, the struggle to keep your foundation looking flawless and feeling next-to-nothing is very real. Read on for our edit of the most lightweight foundations that still do their job to help us attain complexion perfection: