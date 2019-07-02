7 Lightweight Foundations That Feel Like Nothing On The Skin

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 11:59 PM

Natural Makeup, Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2019 F/W - Day 2

There's nothing that feels quite as wonderful as applying a foundation that perfects the look of your skin without feeling like you're actually wearing anything. And that can be quite a challenge considering how hot and humid our climate is, not to mention those who have shine-prone skin.

In short, the struggle to keep your foundation looking flawless and feeling next-to-nothing is very real. Read on for our edit of the most lightweight foundations that still do their job to help us attain complexion perfection:

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

Medicube Red Capsule Cushion, $43

If you haven't had much luck with finding the right cushion due to the fact that you have sensitive skin, here's what you've been looking for. Made with antibacterial material, this cushion foundation is hypoallergenic, making it suitable for the most irritation-prone of skin types. Moreoever, it also boasts buildable coverage and a seamless finish. 

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

Sulwhasoo Sheer Lasting Gel Cushion, $76

If rich, creamy foundations are not your thing, this is your best bet. Formulated with a melting gel texture, it spreads evenly to give a sheer and soft-matte finish. Plus, it is also infused with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to keep skin healthy and radiant without sliding or caking.

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

su:m37 Water-full CC Cushion Perfect Finish, $67

Prone to excess shine and perspiration? This sweat-proof cushion is your best bet in our tropical weather. Formulated with its Multi Veil Technology, the foundation glides on smoothly to create the look of flawless skin. Plus, it also contains Blooming Powder which absorbs sebum so your complexion remains well-balanced.

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

Laneige Skin Veil Cover Foundation, $49

Before you assume that lightweight foundations only promise sheer coverage, think again. Designed to give skin a flawless appearance, this high-coverage, long-lasting foundation features a unique formula so that it is able to adhere closely onto your skin for an imperceptible finish. Expect a silky smooth complexion even after hours of wear. 

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

Pony Effect Everlasting Cushion Foundation, $59.90

Perfect for those with dehydrated skin, this moisturising cushion has a creamy texture which sets into a silky smooth finish without a hint of greasiness or stickiness. It also contains skincare ingredients to help brighten and plump your complexion while providing it with excellent UV protection.

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

Etude House Double Lasting Serum Foundation, $35.90

Just like its name suggests, this foundation is long-lasting and infused with skin-loving skincare ingredients. Thanks to the unique Airy Fit Moisture Technology, skin surface remains smooth and plump so that the foundation adheres directly and moves with each and every expression for a cake-free finish.

Lightweight Foundations, K-Beauty

The History of WHOO Gongjinhyang Mi Luxury Golden Cushion, $88

Enriched with precious Korean herbs, this luxurious cushion foundation corrects skin tone and balances your skin's sebum and moisture levels so makeup stays fresh and smooth. In addition, it also contains ultra-fine pearl pigments to enhance skin glow.

