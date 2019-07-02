Get The Look: Jeon Somi’s Unique Way Of Styling Classic Blue Jeans

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Debby Kwong | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 12:55 AM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Currently busy preparing for her solo debut in May, Jeon Somi put a fun twist on a fashion accessory with a pair of classic jeans. With the caption "ɴᴇᴄᴋʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴊᴇᴀɴ ᴊᴇᴡᴇʟ ɪs ɢᴏᴏᴅ," the former I.O.I member showed off her tiny waist while showing off a styling tip. She dressed up her blue jeans with a rainbow diamante necklace around two belt loops. Who needs belts anymore?
It's got a great DIY and ‘90's charm about it, we're obsessed. So it might not be practical or useful, but that instant pop of colour will instantly add something quirky to your outfit, and hopefully make you feel more happy and positive about life! We're all eagerly anticipating the solo debut of the 18-year old. The track is said to be produced by Teddy, who has recently been churning out a string of hit songs for female soloists including Sunmi's "Gashina" and BLACKPINK's Jennie‘s "SOLO".
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
