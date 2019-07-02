This Is What Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland Got Up To In South Korea

Stars of Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal were recently in Seoul, South Korea for the promotion of their upcoming blockbuster. This is what the two superstars were up to during the Korean leg of their promotional tour.

On 30 June, Gyllenhaal posted an Instagram Story of himself with the caption, "What's up, South Korea" using the South Korean flag emoji. Fans noticed that BLACKPINK's hit song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" started playing in the background. The 38-year-old actor suddenly turned to camera and lip-synced the intro to the song on cue. He had a huge grin on his face and looked to be enjoying himself.

Fans were surprised and the video clip went viral on Twitter. Looks like Gyllenhaal is a BLINK!