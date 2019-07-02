This Is What Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland Got Up To In South Korea

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 7:02 PM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Stars of Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal were recently in Seoul, South Korea for the promotion of their upcoming blockbuster. This is what the two superstars were up to during the Korean leg of their promotional tour.
On 30 June, Gyllenhaal posted an Instagram Story of himself with the caption, "What's up, South Korea" using the South Korean flag emoji. Fans noticed that BLACKPINK's hit song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" started playing in the background. The 38-year-old actor suddenly turned to camera and lip-synced the intro to the song on cue. He had a huge grin on his face and looked to be enjoying himself.
Fans were surprised and the video clip went viral on Twitter. Looks like Gyllenhaal is a BLINK!
Both Holland and Gyllenhaal then attended a press conference to talk about their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home with reporters. The two stars talked candidly about their roles in the film with one of the highlights of the press conference being Gyllenhaal stating in a serious tone, "I never really knew how much I would enjoy wearing Spandex".
When asked about how it was working with each other, Holland jokingly said, "It was awful."
Holland also conveyed his gratitude towards Korean fans for supporting his last film Spider-Man: Homecoming and hoped that they enjoy the new film as well.
After the press conference, Holland decided to prepare a little surprise for his fans who were in need. The Marvel star wore his Spider-Man costume and visited the Seoul University Children's Hospital. The 23-year-old actor took pictures with patients, bringing a smile to everyone present during his visit.
A representative from Holland's team stated that he planned the visit himself, insisting that they took time out of the promotional schedule to carry out the event. "Tom Holland asked to do this event beforehand. He kept it a secret and separate from his promotional schedules," the rep said, "Tom Holland has always been known to have a soft heart for young patients. That's why he planned this event [in Korea] too."
True to his title as 'your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man', it's no wonder why Holland's character is one of the most beloved in the Marvel films.
Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres this week worldwide.
