Here's How Much South Korea's 4 Biggest Entertainment Companies Earned In 2018

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 1:28 AM
If you follow K-pop, chances are that most of your favourite groups fall under one of these four big entertainment companies: Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.
And, as enjoyable as K-pop is, it's still a business at the end of the day — and these companies are bringing in serious cash. According to South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service, the combined earnings of all four entertainment companies hit approximately US$1 billion in 2018.
According to the report, leading the pack in terms of revenue was SM Entertainment, who brought in around US$518 million, followed by YG Entertainment who earnings of about US$243 million. In third place was Big Hit Entertainment, the parent company of mega boy band BTS and their newly launched rookie group TXT, who raked in around US$192 million, while JYP came in fourth with earnings of around US$107 million.
But in terms of profit earned, Big Hit was undisputedly in pole position, according to Statista. With only two boy bands signed to their company, Big Hit earned around US$67 million in profit, while SM took home approximately US$44 million, JYP earned about US$25 million, and YG earned close to US$10 million.
The report went on to break down the average salary of an employee, the average manager's salary, and the average salary of a new employee in in each of the entertainment companies. Generally, SM Entertainment spent a slightly higher amount on each of these salaries as compared to the other three companies.
