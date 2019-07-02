Here's How Much South Korea's 4 Biggest Entertainment Companies Earned In 2018

If you follow K-pop, chances are that most of your favourite groups fall under one of these four big entertainment companies: Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.

And, as enjoyable as K-pop is, it's still a business at the end of the day — and these companies are bringing in serious cash. According to South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service, the combined earnings of all four entertainment companies hit approximately US$1 billion in 2018.

According to the report, leading the pack in terms of revenue was SM Entertainment, who brought in around US$518 million, followed by YG Entertainment who earnings of about US$243 million. In third place was Big Hit Entertainment, the parent company of mega boy band BTS and their newly launched rookie group TXT, who raked in around US$192 million, while JYP came in fourth with earnings of around US$107 million.