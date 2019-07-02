Can You Hear BTS' 'Heartbeat' In Their New Track?

To borrow loosely from Kelly Clarkson, this is BTS' 'Heartbeat' song and you're going to want to turn it up all night long!

Last Friday, 28 June, the K-pop mega group dropped the full soundtrack for their new interactive mobile game, BTS World, and along with it, several new tracks as well. Foremost among the tracks was their new single 'Heartbeat', an earnest pop-rock song that came with a stunning music video.

The song talks about the special relationship between BTS and their fandom and this relationship is reflected in the lyrics, which speak about giving the group a "new life" and a "new birth" every time they meet their fans. Set to this is a stunning music video that features clips from BTS World, where the Bangtan Boys enact different alternative storylines, spliced together with new footage from their world tour and amped up with CGI effects.