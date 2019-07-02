Can You Hear BTS' 'Heartbeat' In Their New Track?

Courtesy of Netmarble
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 7:00 PM
Courtesy of Netmarble
To borrow loosely from Kelly Clarkson, this is BTS' 'Heartbeat' song and you're going to want to turn it up all night long!
Last Friday, 28 June, the K-pop mega group dropped the full soundtrack for their new interactive mobile game, BTS World, and along with it, several new tracks as well. Foremost among the tracks was their new single 'Heartbeat', an earnest pop-rock song that came with a stunning music video.
The song talks about the special relationship between BTS and their fandom and this relationship is reflected in the lyrics, which speak about giving the group a "new life" and a "new birth" every time they meet their fans. Set to this is a stunning music video that features clips from BTS World, where the Bangtan Boys enact different alternative storylines, spliced together with new footage from their world tour and amped up with CGI effects.
In a particularly poignant ending, the message, "See you there again, where we first met in 2012", flashes across the screen, tying back the music video to the mobile game, which is premised on players being able to manage the boy band's career from the time of their debut in 2012.
Have a listen to the full soundtrack below:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?