Can You Hear BTS' 'Heartbeat' In Their New Track?

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, BTS World

Courtesy of Netmarble

To borrow loosely from Kelly Clarkson, this is BTS' 'Heartbeat' song and you're going to want to turn it up all night long!

Last Friday, 28 June, the K-pop mega group dropped the full soundtrack for their new interactive mobile game, BTS World, and along with it, several new tracks as well. Foremost among the tracks was their new single 'Heartbeat', an earnest pop-rock song that came with a stunning music video.

The song talks about the special relationship between BTS and their fandom and this relationship is reflected in the lyrics, which speak about giving the group a "new life" and a "new birth" every time they meet their fans. Set to this is a stunning music video that features clips from BTS World, where the Bangtan Boys enact different alternative storylines, spliced together with new footage from their world tour and amped up with CGI effects.

In a particularly poignant ending, the message, "See you there again, where we first met in 2012", flashes across the screen, tying back the music video to the mobile game, which is premised on players being able to manage the boy band's career from the time of their debut in 2012.

Have a listen to the full soundtrack below:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet
Consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
$25 Amazon $100 Target $50
$40 Walmart
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , BTS , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.