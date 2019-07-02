The Suwon District Court made the following statement regarding the court's decision on Park's sentence, "[Park Yoochun] is charged with purchasing 1.5 grams of Philopon with Hwang Ha-na and injecting [the drug] on seven occasions. He is confessing to his crime, and he admits to being guilty of all charges."

The court also further explained how they decided on Park's sentence, "Drug-related crimes like these must be strictly punished because they have a harmful effect on society. Judging from the fact that [Philopon] was found in his leg hair, he injected the drug for a long time. However, he confessed to his crimes after being detained and is showing signs of self-reflection after the two months of detainment. This is also his first offence. Considering these facts, it was seen as a better choice to give him probation and treatment, as well as a suspended sentence."

After the trial, Park was met with a crowd of reporters, as seen in the video above. He made a statement about reflecting on his actions and then broke into tears, apologising when a reporter asked Park to say a few words to his fans who came to support him at his trial. "I would like to apologise once again for causing concern to many people. I will give back to the society and virtuously work hard. I promise to do so," he said, "I'm sorry. I feel very apologetic to my fans. I'm really sorry."

His ex-fiancé, Hwang Ha-na will also be prosecuted in court for drug charges and her trial is scheduled 10 days from now.