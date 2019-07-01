K-Pop Crossover: EXO Met Donald Trump In South Korea

Handout
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 1 Jul. 2019 9:07 PM
Mark this as one of the most bizarre K-pop crossovers: Boy band EXO greeted President Donald Trump of the United States of America in South Korea yesterday, following the G20 Summit in Osaka, last Saturday (29 June).
Just a few days before EXO's D.O. enlisted in the military, the K-pop group attended a function at the Blue House, the executive office and residence of South Korea's president, where Trump and his daughter, Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were hosted for a function.
The K-pop group was reportedly invited because Ivanka previously expressed her interest in K-pop and that her kids had K-pop dance parties on a trip to South Korea last February.
Posting a photo to their social media channels, the group tweeted, "Thank you for your love and support for EXO! Hope to see you again!!"
이방카 보좌관은 EXO 팬입니다. 트럼프 대통령은 박세리 선수 팬이고요. 오늘 폼페이오 국무장관 므누신 재무부 장관도 만찬을 함께 했습니다. pic.twitter.com/yiS2NQ5WCW— 김현종 (@withhck03) June 29, 2019
Thank you for your love and support for EXO! Hope to see you again!!#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO @TheBlueHouseKR @IvankaTrump @USAmbROK pic.twitter.com/VA5nr0iYHb— EXO (@weareoneEXO) June 29, 2019
Did you know that it is @IvankaTrump’s second time meeting @weareoneEXO? First, it was at #PyeongChang2018 and now at @TheBlueHouseKR ! pic.twitter.com/su8GE96Ydo— Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 29, 2019
Right before the banquet dinner, EXO also had the opportunity to hand signed copies of their album, Love Shot, to President Trump and Ivanka Trump.
President Trump's reaction when he received the albums instantly went viral among EXO-Ls, who cheekily speculated that he was disappointed because he didn't receive the album with his bias.
i wonder what photocard he got pic.twitter.com/FrfwuHxmxP— ً (@glossjn) June 29, 2019
"I don't think he got his bias photocard," one user said, which seemed to be the general theme of the comments.
Another user observed, "the way he closed it IM DEAD".
I don't think he got his bias photocard😔🤘— namu enthusiast (@bxbyrxsa) June 29, 2019
the way he closed it IM DEAD— ♡ (@taegislutt) June 29, 2019
Any guesses on the photocard President Trump received, EXO-Ls?
