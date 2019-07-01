K-Pop Crossover: EXO Met Donald Trump In South Korea

Mark this as one of the most bizarre K-pop crossovers: Boy band EXO greeted President Donald Trump of the United States of America in South Korea yesterday, following the G20 Summit in Osaka, last Saturday (29 June).

Just a few days before EXO's D.O. enlisted in the military, the K-pop group attended a function at the Blue House, the executive office and residence of South Korea's president, where Trump and his daughter, Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were hosted for a function.

The K-pop group was reportedly invited because Ivanka previously expressed her interest in K-pop and that her kids had K-pop dance parties on a trip to South Korea last February.

Posting a photo to their social media channels, the group tweeted, "Thank you for your love and support for EXO! Hope to see you again!!"