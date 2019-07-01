Inside Katharine McPhee and David Foster's ''Perfect'' Honeymoon in Italy

Newlywed bliss!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating their first few days as a married couple in Italy. The two tied the knot on Friday, June 26 in a fairy tale-like ceremony at the church of St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in South Kensington, London. 

The 35-year-old star walked down the aisle in a custom, strapless Zac Posen ball gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing skirt. For the reception, she changed into her "something blue" and donned a ravishing silk cocktail dress. Foster opted for a classic tux for both the ceremony and reception. 

But now, the couple is ditching their formal-wear for something more casual as they enjoy their romantic honeymoon in the "Bel Paese."

In fact, the country marks a special place for the newlyweds—the 69-year-old music producer proposed to the brunette beauty nearly a year ago during their trip to Anacapri, Italy. However, a source told E! News they plan to travel "all over" in Southern Europe.

"Katharine and David will be going all over Southern Europe on their honeymoon," the insider shared. "They are aboard the same yacht they were on prior to the wedding. They spent the weekend on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where they had lunch at Lo Scoglio and visited Positano and Capri."

The source continued, "They made it up to Anacapri and walked around the village shopping, eating and watching the sunset. They will be enjoying more of Southern Italy and Capri in the next few days."

While the newlyweds plan to sight-see a bit more, the source shared they're mostly going with the flow.

"They are playing their itinerary by ear and taking it as it comes," the insider revealed, adding, "they can stay anywhere as long or short as they would like. Some parts will be on the yacht and others in hotels."

All in all, the source explained, "It's the perfect, relaxed honeymoon for them and they are loving it."

Congrats to the happy couple on their new chapter!

