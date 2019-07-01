Matchmaker, matchmaker, make which Pierson a match?

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Olivia Pierson joins mom Julia Pierson for a meeting with a matchmaker. While the mother-daughter duo is meeting with the love guru for the Pierson matriarch, the matchmaker seems far more interested in Liv's romantic life.

"So, do you want to have a baby some day?" the matchmaker grills the fashionable influencer.

Although the E! personality admits that she'd like to be a mom, she makes it clear that she is in no rush to have a baby as she's happily focusing on career goals. "I'm really enjoying my independence and having my own thing and not relying on a man for everything," Natalie Halcro's cousin explains.

Still, the love expert pushes that "timing is everything." Understandably, this unexpected pressure leaves the reality TV star somewhat defensive.