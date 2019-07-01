It's been almost two years since Serena Williams welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., into the world. While some fans might expect the tennis pro to pass on some parenting advice to her friend and new mom, Meghan Markle, the star athlete doesn't feel the need.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone—when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be," Williams said on Monday's episode of BBC Breakfast. "It's just like get through the first three months, four months and then we can talk."

However, if the Duchess of Sussex does ever want parenting tips, she can certainly turn to the tennis champion. During the interview, Williams opened up about how becoming a mom has changed her perspective on life.

"Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things," she said. "It also has changed me in terms of—I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this, you know, positive person for my daughter…Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I never, obviously, had that motivation before."