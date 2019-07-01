For Joe and Sophie's wedding, it's been estimated that the venue and catering costs for 30 guests alone can reach upwards of over $45,000—a bit more expensive than their Las Vegas nuptials. So, the more people couples invite, the more the costs go up. Even just staying at the chateau can be a bit expensive. According to the venue's current rates, rooms can cost anywhere from about $255 to over $480 per night. Other costs for services and rentals, such as a tent, were not listed.

If couples want to rent the entire Kentucky Castle for a Saturday wedding during peak season (a.k.a. from April to October) like Jax and Brittany, they'll need to start by paying $16,500 to occupy all of the castle's venues. They'll also need to cover the cost of all of the lodging. According to the current rates on the venue's booking site, these room rates can start from about $265 to over $1,200 per night. But that's not all. There's also a $15,000 food and beverage requirement. If couples also want to rent the gardens outside of the castle walls, they'll need to pay $7 per person. Costs to rent the entire 55-acre property were not listed on the website.

Of course, there are also service charges. For instance, it costs $150 per server. There is one server per every 20 buffet guests or one server per every 10 plated guests. Couples can also pay for security guards. Each guard costs $200, and there is one guard per every 40 guests. There's also the cost of parking attendants—each costing $50.