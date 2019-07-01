K-Pop Boy Band EXO Sends Member D.O. Off For Military Enlistment

It's a sad day for EXO-Ls: 26-year-old vocalist and EXO member, D.O. officially enlists for his military service today.

D.O. is the second member of top K-pop boy group, EXO to enlist into the military — the first being the eldest member, Xiumin. As per D.O.'s request, the idol enlisted quietly, without any huge celebrations on 1 July. That morning, all of his fellow EXO members saw him off and bid a temporary goodbye to D.O.

Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun snapped group pictures before D.O. entered the training centre and shared the photos with EXO-Ls via their Instagram accounts.

The group were dressed casually and D.O. shaved his head in anticipation for his enlistment.