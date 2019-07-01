Korean Actor Kim Soo-Hyun Is Officially Discharged From The Military

31-year-old actor Kim Soo-Hyun is back and he has been missed! The star of hit Korea dramas such as My Love From Another Star and Dream High was greeted by a crowd of over 300 fans and reporters when he was discharged from military service at the Imjingak Peace Bell in Paju.

Upon leaving the first Reconnaissance Battalion, a smiling Kim thanked every one for waiting for him and coming all this way to greet the actor. Kim answered a couple of questions asked by reporters who camped out to receive his statements.

When asked how his military service experience has been, Kim spoke fondly of his time spent in the army, saying, "From early this morning, when I was preparing for my discharge, up until now, it still hasn't quite kicked in [that I'm leaving the army]. I feel somewhat liberated."

"I was initially worried because I was joining the army at a slightly older age than others but I think that I absolutely made the right decision in joining the first Reconnaissance Battalion," he continued. "While I was in the military, I trained hard just like any other soldier, and I was even awarded the title of ‘Special Class Soldier.' I worked hard and did my very best."