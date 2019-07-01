Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo To Legally Split US$86.5 Million Worth of Assets

According to local finance newspaper, Maeil Business, the current status of individual assets owned by Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are as follows:

Even though Song Joong-ki was landing commercials even before his marriage, his value grew exponentially after, raking in about US$34.5 million just from advertisements alone.

The 33-year-old actor also owns real estate in the form of a villa in the Seocho District worth about US$2.2 million and the couple's "honeymoon" mansion in Itaewon worth about US$8.6 million. The Itaewon house has reportedly been vacant since the beginning of their marriage.

Song Hye-kyo's assets are naturally far greater as she has had a long-standing career in comparison to Song Joong-Ki. The 37-year-old actress owns three properties in Samseong, Seoul with the combined value of around US$17.8 million.

On top of that, she owns several homes: One house was bought in 2004, and is worth approximately US$8.6 million; a luxury villa worth around US$2.6 million; and another house bought in 2017 worth around US$7.9 million). Song Hye-kyo also owns a condo in New York worth approximately over US$1.7 million.