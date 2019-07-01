Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo To Legally Split US$86.5 Million Worth of Assets

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 1 Jul. 2019 12:53 AM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
After the sudden and heartbreaking news that one of South Korea's most beloved couples, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were filing for a divorce on 27 June, the local South Korean media started to look into the details of their divorce. The division of the assets and wealth that the two top stars have accumulated as a couple came under especially close scrutiny. The two reportedly have a combined asset worth of over US$86.5 million.
This is no surprise as both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are one of the top stars in South Korea. However, the tricky thing about divorce mediation between Song-Song couple in particular is the fact that Song Joong-ki's value as a public figure increased tremendously after marrying Song Hye-kyo, who was an established superstar for much longer.
According to local finance newspaper, Maeil Business, the current status of individual assets owned by Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are as follows:
Even though Song Joong-ki was landing commercials even before his marriage, his value grew exponentially after, raking in about US$34.5 million just from advertisements alone.
The 33-year-old actor also owns real estate in the form of a villa in the Seocho District worth about US$2.2 million and the couple's "honeymoon" mansion in Itaewon worth about US$8.6 million. The Itaewon house has reportedly been vacant since the beginning of their marriage.
Song Hye-kyo's assets are naturally far greater as she has had a long-standing career in comparison to Song Joong-Ki. The 37-year-old actress owns three properties in Samseong, Seoul with the combined value of around US$17.8 million.
On top of that, she owns several homes: One house was bought in 2004, and is worth approximately US$8.6 million; a luxury villa worth around US$2.6 million; and another house bought in 2017 worth around US$7.9 million). Song Hye-kyo also owns a condo in New York worth approximately over US$1.7 million.
As the two were married for a relatively short time, the assets accumulated together as a couple is likely to be a small amount compared to their individual activities. Hence, its is unlikely that the ex-couple escalate matters beyond divorce mediation.
The Seoul Family Court has appointed senior judge Jang Jin-young to oversee the mediation and it is speculated to be scheduled late July.
