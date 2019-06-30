Korean Actress Jeon Mi-Sun Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jeon Mi-sun, Beauty Beyond Beauty Exhibition

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Korean actress Jeon Mi-sun was found dead in a hotel room on 29 June by police officers in a suspected suicide. She was 48 years old.

News outlets reported that police officers found the actress in Jeonju, North Jeolla province, which is 240km south of Seoul. Her body was found after her manager called the police to report that the actress had gone missing.

The North Jeolla fire department apparently found the actress' body in the bathroom of the hotel. No suicide note was found on the premises.

"It was around 11.43am KST when we received the call and were dispatched. She was not breathing, unconscious, had no pulse, and her heart was not beating when we arrived. The ECG (electrocardiogram) showed a state of asystole. She was not moved to the hospital and we have handed the case over to the police," a representative from the North Jeolla fire department said.

A detailed police investigation on the cause of the actress' death is underway.

Her agency made the following statement on 29 June:

"Actress Jeon Mi Sun has passed away at the age of 50 (by Korean reckoning). She has been receiving treatment for depression. However, we are here with sad news today. We ask for your condolences, and we ask the media to refrain from reporting on unconfirmed rumours and speculations out of respect for her family, who are in shock and grief-stricken. We will share more information once plans for her funeral parlour are set."

Jeon made her television debut in 1990 and was a beloved figure on many South Korean television shows. Her most recent work includes He Is Psychometric, Love In The Moonlight and The Moon Embracing The Sun.

Her last film The King's Letters will premiere in July.

Our deepest condolences to the actress' family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean Actors , Celebrities , Death

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.