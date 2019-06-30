Korean Actress Jeon Mi-Sun Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Korean actress Jeon Mi-sun was found dead in a hotel room on 29 June by police officers in a suspected suicide. She was 48 years old.

News outlets reported that police officers found the actress in Jeonju, North Jeolla province, which is 240km south of Seoul. Her body was found after her manager called the police to report that the actress had gone missing.

The North Jeolla fire department apparently found the actress' body in the bathroom of the hotel. No suicide note was found on the premises.

"It was around 11.43am KST when we received the call and were dispatched. She was not breathing, unconscious, had no pulse, and her heart was not beating when we arrived. The ECG (electrocardiogram) showed a state of asystole. She was not moved to the hospital and we have handed the case over to the police," a representative from the North Jeolla fire department said.

A detailed police investigation on the cause of the actress' death is underway.