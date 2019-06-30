Christina Anstead is getting closer and closer to giving birth to her third child, a baby boy.

The Flip or Flop star celebrated her baby shower on Sunday afternoon with her closest friends, family members and two kids—Taylor and Brayden—who she shares with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The blonde beauty's husband, Ant Anstead, let his leading lady take the spotlight at her shower. He only popped in for a bit, but made it known on social media. Naturally, the 40-year-old TV presenter cracked a few jokes about his wife's fabulous party.

"Just dropped into the baby shower (basically imagine walking into the lions den!!!) At least the deserts were off the scale," he cheekily shared on Instagram, along with several snaps of the special event.

He added, "Grabbed what I could! blessed to have so many close friends!! Think I will leave the ladies to it!"