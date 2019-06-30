It's time to celebrate, y'all!

The NYC Pride Parade has officially kicked off, and thousands of people are flooding the streets for the historic occasion. From Pete Davidson to the Billy Porter to the Queer Eye cast, many stars pulled out all of the stops for the special celebration.

In fact, the Pose star stunned in a custom Christian Siriano design. From the over-the-top tulle to the rainbow-colored material, it was fun, fierce and fabulous. Notably, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness brought their own magic to the Pride parade. Wearing one of his famous crop tops, the groomer on the Netflix series opted for a rainbow tee that matched his equally colorful feathery skirt. Can you believe?!

Tan looked fashion-forward as ever, while Antoni rocked a sailor-inspired lewk.

Aside from the many celebs who showed their support for the LGBTQ community, this year marks the first time WorldPride is being held in the U.S.