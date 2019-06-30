breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Destination: Arizona and Utah!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a romantic getaway on the border of the two states. For the 25-year-old singer, he explained that this much-needed alone time with his wife is what "refreshes my soul."

"These are the moments I live for," the Canadian-born star shared in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a selfie with his lady love. "Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours."

Bieber's sweet caption about the 22-year-old supermodel caught the attention of their longtime friend, Kendall Jenner, who cheekily commented, "She's a little bit mine too." Moreover, Sean Kingston couldn't help but notice their "real love."

"Real love !!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man," he wrote. "Happiness is the [key]."

If anything, a source told E! News that the pair "seemed to have an amazing time being out in the desert and spending alone time in an incredibly beautiful place."

The insider continued, "Hailey and Justin spent a long weekend at Amangiri on the Arizona and Utah border. Their weekend was very peaceful and relaxing."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Instagram

According to the source, during their trip, "they took sunset walks and spent time at the pool. They climbed to the top of the mountain and admired the views. They sat and had long talks in the desert. They ate amazing food and seemed to love everything about their stay."

What's more? It seems the great outdoors has brought them even closer.

"They walked around holding hands hugging each other and kissing," the source dished. "They were very romantic and sat by the outdoor fire pit chatting and cuddling up to each other every night."

The two lovebirds are reportedly headed back to Los Angeles on Sunday. At least they'll be refreshed, recharged and rejuvenated for the City of Angels.

