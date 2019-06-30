Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason reunited with her kids on Saturday to celebrate her son Kaiser's fifth birthday, as they continue to battle to regain custody of the children.

The group attended a party in the backyard of the home of the mother of Kaiser's dad Nathan Griffith. Jenelle's own mother Barbara brought over the couple's daughter Ensley, 2, and Jenelle's son Jace, 9, who like his brother, is also from a previous relationship.

"Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser's birthday," a source told E! News. "Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan's mom's home. Barbra brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit."

Jenelle, 27, posted photos from the incident, marking the first current pics of her with her kids since a judge ruled in May that she and David would temporarily lose custody of Kaiser, Ensley and his older daughter Maryssa, weeks after he allegedly intentionally shot and killed his wife's French bulldog after it "snapped" at the toddler. The incident led to Jenelle's firing from Teen Mom 2.

Amid the custody battle, for the past few weeks, Jenlle has been allowed to see her children during weekly supervised visits. Kaiser has been living with his dad, while Ensley has been staying with Jenelle's mother, who has also had custody of Jace for most of his life. David's older daughter is with her mom.