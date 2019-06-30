by Corinne Heller | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 11:12 AM
It's a Kardashian-Jenner sisters' night out!
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got together on Saturday night for a rare outing to celebrate family friend Larsa Pippen's 45th birthday. The group hit up celebrity hotspots Craig's and the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
"All sisters in the same club is rare," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.
The 38-year-old reality star wore a long-sleeved, high neck neon green minidress with a pattern of swirling yellow lines and neon strappy sandals. Kourtney, 40, channeled Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 with a black and magenta lingerie-style mini slip dress, paired with black strappy sandals.
Khloe, 35, sported a black strappy leather mini dress and black pumps. Kendall, 23, matched in a black, long sleeve mini shirt dress, paired with sunglasses and below-the-knee black boots. Kylie, 21, sported a fire engine red leather mini dress and black strappy sandals. And the birthday girl dazzled in an asymmetrical dress adorned with crystals.
The women were also joined by other friends, including Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.
See photos of the sisters and Larsa on their night out.
MEGA
The sisters make their entrance.
SPW / SplashNews.com
The reality star appears with her bestie.
MEGA
The reality star showcases a hot look.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
The reality star and model showcases a sexy black style.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The group enjoys some desserts.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Yum!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
...let me take a selfie
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The birthday girl!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sisters unite!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The reality star is all smiles.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Party on!
