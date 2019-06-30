It's a Kardashian-Jenner sisters' night out!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got together on Saturday night for a rare outing to celebrate family friend Larsa Pippen's 45th birthday. The group hit up celebrity hotspots Craig's and the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

"All sisters in the same club is rare," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 38-year-old reality star wore a long-sleeved, high neck neon green minidress with a pattern of swirling yellow lines and neon strappy sandals. Kourtney, 40, channeled Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 with a black and magenta lingerie-style mini slip dress, paired with black strappy sandals.

Khloe, 35, sported a black strappy leather mini dress and black pumps. Kendall, 23, matched in a black, long sleeve mini shirt dress, paired with sunglasses and below-the-knee black boots. Kylie, 21, sported a fire engine red leather mini dress and black strappy sandals. And the birthday girl dazzled in an asymmetrical dress adorned with crystals.

The women were also joined by other friends, including Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.