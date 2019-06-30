No hard feelings here!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas weren't too peeved that Diplo leaked live video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, because not only did he attend their second nuptials on Saturday, he also DJed the reception. And no, he did not livestream either event.
The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brotherssinger exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony at Château du Martinay in Carpentras in southern France. The bride wore a white bridal gown and the groom sported an all-black tux.
"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho," Diplo joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself standing in a tux not far from the venue.
After the ceremony, the bride and groom and their families took photos together at the venue, while guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. They were shuttled to a reception and after party at Château de Tourreau, a restored 18th century castle, in nearby Sarrians.
Sophie wore her bridal gown for majority of the night and then changed into a more modern white slip dress after the ceremony, a source told E! News.
At the reception, guests were seated at tables on the Chateau grounds, adorned with white florals, crystal accents, candles, lights and touches of gold decor. As Sophie and Joe made their entrance together, guests stood and cheered for them, the source said.
Most of the members of the wedding party, including Joe's brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, made toasts to the couple, the source continued, adding that Nick's was funny and Kevin's was more sentimental and emotional.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
The reception featured several open bars and waiters also distributed cocktails and champagne and other drinks, as well as wet towels, due to the heat. Elegant music played throughout the dinner. Joe and Sophie hardly sat down to relax, the source said, adding that the two made their rounds saying hello to their guests, and "looked so happy."
"They both always had a drink in their hands and were having a lot of fun," the source said.
After dinner, the guests hit up the dance floor and Diplo DJed at one point. On the playlist: Everything from electronic music to hip hop.
"Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party," the source said.
All of the Jonas brothers and their wives—Sophie, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas—danced with their family members. Joe did a special dance with his mom, and Sophie had one with her dad, the source added.
The reception was immediately followed by an after-party at the Chateau, where guests changed into more comfortable clothes and enjoyed finger foods such as French fries, burgers and chicken fingers. And drinks, of course.