KCS Presse / MEGA
The guest list for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding in France looks like a Who's Who in Hollywood.
The event was held at the bride's father and rock music icon Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris, according to People. Between him and his daughter, not to mention his ex and Zoë's mom Lisa Bonet, they know a lot of other famous people.
So it should come as no surprise that guests included Zoë's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman—who is also Lenny's ex-fiancée, plus her husband Keith Urban.
Also in attendance: couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Eddie Redmayne—Zoë's co-star in the Fantastic Beasts Moviesand wife Hannah Bagshawe, Chris Pine—who worked with Zoë' on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and oh, yeah, Denzel Washington—who starred on the '80s medical drama series St. Elsewhere, which featured the bride's mom on an episode.
Enough star power for you?
See photos of the celebrity guests at Zoë and Karl's wedding:
KCS Presse / MEGA
Shailene Woodley
The 27-year-old star goes glam but with an edge to her fellow co-star's wedding ceremony.
SplashNews.com
Reese Witherspoon
Red, hot, hot, hot! The actress brings the heat to her co-star's wedding ceremony in this fiery number.
SplashNews.com
Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis
The two came to slay! Pine wears a striking blue suit while his girlfriend and English actress wears something classic.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies beauty attends her fellow co-star's wedding with her hubby, Keith Urban, by her side.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe
The couple is ready to celebrate Zoe and Karl's wedding as they head into the ceremony in mesmerizing ensembles.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
The couple makes a grand entrance with their fashion-forward 'fits.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Denzel Washington
The legendary actor opts for a sleek black get-up for the special occasion.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
Ooh la la! The bride and groom are positively glowing as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Lenny Kravitz
The world-famous rocker and father of the bride sports a flashy ensemble.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Lisa Bonet
Zoë's proud mama steps out for the rehearsal dinner in a purple floral kimono. Trés chic!
BACKGRID
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth
"Date night in Paris," the bride's Big Little Lies co-star (pictured here with her longtime hubby) writes on Instagram.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Laura Dern
Perfectly paisley! The Golden Globe winner channels her inner Renata.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
The couple pulls out all the style stops in a gold suit and leather mini-dress, respectively.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Chris Pine
The actor is looking oh-so suave in this mustard yellow suit.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Shailene Woodley
The Big Little Lies star pairs a stylish black fedora with chunky wedges and a navy blue dress.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Pauletta Washington & Denzel Washington
The longtime couple steps out to raise a glass to Zoë and Karl.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Marisa Tomei
The actress puts a new spin on the LBD.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Annabelle Wallis
Silver siren! The British actress turns heads in a midi-dress.
BACKGIRD
Cree Summer
The celeb takes a walk on the wild side in this colorful ensemble.
Congrats to the happy couple on their wedding!
