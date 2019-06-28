breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 28 Jun. 2019 7:55 PM

Joe Keery, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Hawkins, Indiana is going Hollywood!

The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things turned out on Friday evening for the Season 3 world premiere, which took place in Santa Monica, Calif. Stars including Millie Bobby BrownNatalia DyerCharlie HeatonSadie SinkNoah SchnappFinn WolfhardJoe Keery and many more rocked their finest threads for the red carpet affair. 

More than a year and a half has passed since we've seen the kids of Stranger Things on our screens, so suffice it to say July 4 can't some soon enough. And speaking of the sci-fi show's summer premiere date, Millie previously told E! News upcoming episodes will be all about the "summer of love."

"It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple ‘Meleven,'" the 15-year-old dished, referencing her and Finn's onscreen romance. "Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary."

Stranger Things Cast Teases Intensified Season 3

To see everyone's ensembles and the celebs who scored an invite to the VIP event, check out our gallery below!

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown

Eleven is here! The starlet shines in a custom pink frock by Rodarte.

David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

David Harbour & Winona Ryder

The dynamic duo play to the cameras.

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Schnapp

Street chic much? The 14-year-old channels the 80s. 

Joe Keery, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joe Keery

Talk about a bold fashion statement.

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Caleb McLaughlin

Looking good, Caleb! The 17-year-old rocks some snazzy pants on the red carpet. 

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Sadie Sink

The 17-year-old proves she's a style icon in the making in this bedazzled ensemble. 

Charlie Heaton, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charlie Heaton

He's got that cool factor. 

Natalia Dyer, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalia Dyer

Just stunning! The 22-year-old vintage-inspired dress is perfect for the occasion. 

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

The actor steals the spotlight in this neon look.

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Finn Wolfhard

They grow up so fast! The teen actor and musician goes for it in red leather. 

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Dacre Montgomery

The Australian-born star serves up some serious flair. 

Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tallulah Willis & Rumer Willis

Sister, sister!

Ashley Tisdale, Stranger Things, Season 3 Premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale

The former Disney Channel darling pairs Dr. Marten footwear with a floral midi-dress.

Stranger Things returns to Netlix on July 4. 

