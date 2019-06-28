Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage, Disney
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 28 Jun. 2019 3:28 PM
Melissa McCarthy may be headed under the sea.
E! News has learned that the A-list actress is in early talks to appear in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
According to Variety, who first reported the news, a deal is not complete just yet. That won't stop fans, however, from freaking out!
While details about the upcoming movie remain top-secret, Disney and the production team are hard at work finalizing casting decisions.
And with Rob Marshall serving as director, the project plans to incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated film as well as new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
With casting well underway, pop culture fans haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts on social media as to who may be a good fit.
Disney
At the same time, some Hollywood stars have experience with The Little Mermaid production.
Back in 2016, John Stamos, Rebel Wilson, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess and pop singer Sara Bareilles appeared in The Little Mermaid In Concert Live to Film event at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.
The cast performed amid a screening of the film, backed by a 71-piece live orchestra and a 12-person choir.
In addition, many fans won't forget when Lindsay Lohan expressed interest in playing Ariel on Instagram.
"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," the actress wrote in a now-deleted post that included a side-by-side pic of her and the animated mermaid princess. "@disney approve that "#billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack."
Who will be part of the Disney world next? Stay tuned!
