breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Pajamas Trend: 8 PJs for Night and Day

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Want to make the hazy, lazy days of summer even better? Then it's time to embrace the pajamas trend, friend. Now, we're not talking about schlepping around in an oversize tee and slippers (though you do you). We're talking wearing classic PJs all day and night. Several celebs have been seen out pumping up the jammies lately, and our What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale have taken notice and approve (see more in the video above).

Ready to join the pajama party? Check out these looks below.

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Stars Above Pajama Set

This classic PJ set can be worn together or as separates (also available in white and navy).

SHOP NOW: $22 at Target

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Daria Sleep Cami & Shorts

Add a little boho flair with this cami and shorts option.

SHOP NOW: $58 (cami) and $58 (shorts) at Anthropologie

Ecomm: PJ Trend

J.Crew Vintage Pajamas

We love the crisp white cotton with contrast piping—and it's on sale!

SHOP NOW: $85 $57 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Topshop Jungle Print Short Pajamas

Pair this with vintage sunnies for a summer in Old Hollywood vibe.

SHOP NOW: $60 at Nordstrom

Ecomm: PJ Trend

In Bloom by Jonquil Satin Crop Pajamas

Sexy, classy and comfy? It's a triple win (and also available in a gray-purple shade).

SHOP NOW: $68 at Nordstrom

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Bluebella Abigail PJ Set

Sweet, classic and totally on-trend.

SHOP NOW: $54 at Revolve

Article continues below

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Free People Shine Time Sleep Set

So, you may not live in a Loz Feliz mansion, but you can dress the part.

SHOP NOW: $128 at Revolve

Ecomm: PJ Trend

Tropical Sleep Set

This printed set just screams summer to us.

SHOP NOW: $128 at Anthropologie

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , What the Fashion , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.