by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 28 Jun. 2019 10:11 AM
The Barbz are buzzing today!
On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj headed to Red Lobster for a dinner date with Jimmy Fallon.
But before enjoying any Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the rapper took to Twitter with an interesting message.
"For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass," she shared with her followers. "No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date."
While Nicki was able to enjoy shrimp and lobster during the segment, it didn't stop fans from speculating that she could be pregnant.
"So are we all invited to the baby shower orrrrr what," one follower replied. Another user added, "Don't wanna harm the baby, good choice with the ice tea."
E! News has reached out to Nicki's team for comment.
The late-night appearance comes after the "Super Bass" superstar appeared on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio and confirmed that she got a marriage license with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
And when one fan asked if Kenny prefers to call his leading lady Nicki or her real name Onika Tanya Maraj, the rapper had an honest response.
"He won't even say the word 'Nicki'. He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it's hard to change that," the rapper shared. "I wouldn't date anyone cuz I'm about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective."
And then there was the tweet in January 2019 where a fan shared with Nicki that they have some baby name suggestions.
"We already chose them baby," Nicki replied. "Lol bu thx." Way to keep the fans guessing, girl!
