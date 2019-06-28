YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 28 Jun. 2019 6:25 AM
YouTube
It looks like Chrissy Teigen is "Feelin' Jovani."
Luann de Lesseps performed her new single on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and the Lip Sync Battle host danced throughout the show.
The Real Housewives of New York City star took to the Bravo Clubhouse stage in New York wearing a sparkly minidress by, of course, Jovani. As she sang her song, drag queens walked onto the stage and modeled glittering gowns by the same designer.
"Incredible!" Teigen said once the show was over. "The sparkle—oh my gosh! I'm flippin' out. Honestly, I couldn't believe that was happening right in front of me. I'm dying."
Of course, this should come as no surprise to any of the cookbook author's fans. Over the past few months, Teigen has shared Instagram videos of her donning the same Jovani fashions that both de Lesseps and co-star Dorinda Medley wore on their Bravo show.
The performance was a big one as it took place on the 10th anniversary of Andy Cohen's late-night show.
It also came two weeks after de Lesseps dropped the music video for the hit, which also starred Cohen, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey.
View this post on Instagram
It looks fabulous on you @chrissyteigen 😂❤️ Love you! @jovanifashions
A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on
Watch the video to see the show.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?