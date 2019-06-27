Merry Christmas in June!

The season 11 Real Housewives of New York finale went full holiday tonight, with multiple parties and Luann's long-awaited Christmas cabaret show, which she guilted the other women into attending.

Everyone aside from Bethenny and Ramona did attend, which actually meant they said hello to Lu for 10 minutes before she kicked them out of her dressing room, because "that's showbiz, ladies." Apparently, if we ask everyone in this business in town, they'll tell us the same thing.

Ramona wasn't there because she had a surprise party to plan and, as she said last week, she didn't want to, and Bethenny had just nearly died after accidentally eating fish, to which she is very allergic.