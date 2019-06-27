by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 27 Jun. 2019 5:00 PM
Lizzo cannot stop singing her praise for Rihanna.
Like most people, the singer is a huge fan of the Fenty designer. So when Lizzo saw that Ri-Ri gave her a standing ovation for her outstanding performance of "Truth Hurts" at the 2019 BET Awards, she was more than a bit excited. She tells E! News exclusively, "Rihanna is incredible, it's like I've always wanted to be friends with Rihanna. Like, who don't want to be friends with Rihanna?"
However, it may come as a surprise that Lizzo was glad she didn't actually see the "Work" singer in the audience while she was performing because she "would've been a little bit more nervous" than she already was. In fact, the musician says she assumed that Rihanna would've missed the performance or gone to the bathroom to "take a pee pee" while she was onstage.
And who can blame the star for getting nervous in the presence of one of the most famous celebrities?
Plus, Lizzo says, "She the only person that I be like, 'I'm intimidated by you,' you know what I'm saying?" And, to be honest, most people would probably feel the same. After all, Rihanna is a world famous musician, designer and makeup mogul.
The performer also jokes, "Like no one else in that audience, I imagine them all in their underwear but it's like Rihanna, I was imagining her naked."
E! News caught up with Lizzo when she was a performer at American Express' NYC Pride Kick-Off. American Express is a long standing supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
Divorces, Babies and Cancer Scares: Checking In With The Amazing Race's Most Memorable Winning Teams
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?