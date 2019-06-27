breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Goodbye, Cersei! Lena Headey Plans TV Return as Rita on Showtime

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 27 Jun. 2019 11:23 AM

ESC: Lena Headey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Missing Lena Headey on your TV week after week? That will soon change. In addition to a voice role in Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Headey is now attached to star in Rita, an hour-long dramedy pilot for Showtime. The cable network handed out a pilot production order on the project.

In Rita, Headey will play the titular character, described as "a headstrong, unconventional teacher," Rita is also a single mom who "takes on every kind of authority—as well as her family—in a messy and unfiltered way."

Sounds like a good partner for Shameless.

Watch

Game of Thrones Stars Reflect on Their Now-Iconic Characters

"Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her," Jana Winograde, one of the presidents of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement. "It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role."

Headey will executive producer the pilot. Christina Torpe is creator and showrunner and is writing the pilot based on his original Danish series.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee isn't the only Game of Thrones star turning to comedy. Maisie Williams is slated to star in Two Weeks to Live for Sky, a UK broadcaster. Williams will play Kim Noakes, a young misfit with unusual skills, in the six-part series. Get more scoop on what the cast is up to now below.

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.

Coster-Waldau also just got cast in a new FX pilot about talent agents in the 80s, titled Gone Hollywood

Per THR, "set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters in the series will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events." 

Game of Thrones

HBO

Emilia Clarke

Now that Emilia Clarke has said goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next now that Thrones is over. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, was released in June. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Kit Harington

After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He has no projects announced at the moment.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners. She recently signed on to guest judge the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams has also joined the cast of a new six-art Sky comedy series about a young woman with a very unique set of skills whose life gets turned upside down by a prank.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks. Headey will also lend her voice to Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage

Now that Peter Dinklage bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Iain Glen

Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Carice van Houten

After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl. He'll also appear in the new season of Hulu's Harlots.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.

