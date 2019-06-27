breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman to Be Cremated Before Family Memorials

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 27 Jun. 2019 11:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beth Chapman's family is coming together for a fond farewell. 

E! News can confirm the Dog the Bounty Hunter star will be cremated, per her final wishes.

"There will be memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado," Beth's attorney shared with E! News. "The details are still being finalized."

The news comes as Dog the Bounty Hunter and those closest to Beth continue to mourn her loss. In his first televised interview since Beth's passing, Dog thanked friends and fans from around the world for their support and tributes.

"You kind of try to remember that you're celebrating life, but right now we're mourning the death," he shared with Hawaii News Now. "For a few years we knew this day would come. It came really unexpected, really fast."

Watch

Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Wife Beth

Dog added, "The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure. Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away."

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Reality TV Stars, Couples

Instagram

Beth was hospitalized in April and again this past Saturday as she battled throat cancer. She would pass away Wednesday morning after being placed in a medically induced coma.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog tweeted. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Since Beth's passing, family and friends have offered their condolences both online and in private.

"I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong," her youngest daughter Bonnie Chapman shared. "You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Death , Celebrities , Cancer

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle

Watch Kim Possible’s Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle Recreate the Naco (That’s a Taco-Nacho, Duh)

Lena Headey, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Goodbye, Cersei! Lena Headey Plans TV Return as Rita on Showtime

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Just Got Trolled By Her Mom—and It's Too Good

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Naomi Campbell Says She Can Go Days Without Eating But Doesn't "Starve" Herself

Fan BingBing, Li Chen

Fan Bingbing and Fiancé Li Chen Break Up

Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Just Made Us Feel Old With Her Latest—and Greatest—Family Throwback

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Wishes the "Most Beautiful Human" Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.