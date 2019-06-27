Chrissy Teigen Just Got Trolled By Her Mom—and It's Too Good

Feast your eyes on some masterful trolling from Chrissy Teigen's mom.

While the Bring the Funny judge is usually the one to deliver some zingers on social media, it was Chrissy's mama Vilailuck that shared a hilarious punchline on Instagram late Wednesday.

Back on Monday, Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, donning a seafoam green printed dress by 16ARLINGTON with feathered sleeves. However, someone familiar quickly borrowed it.

"@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?" her mom asked on Instagram with a photo of herself in the dress next to a shot of her famous daughter.