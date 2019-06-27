breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Chrissy Teigen Just Got Trolled By Her Mom—and It's Too Good

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 27 Jun. 2019 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Feast your eyes on some masterful trolling from Chrissy Teigen's mom. 

While the Bring the Funny judge is usually the one to deliver some zingers on social media, it was Chrissy's mama Vilailuck that shared a hilarious punchline on Instagram late Wednesday. 

Back on Monday, Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, donning a seafoam green printed dress by 16ARLINGTON with feathered sleeves. However, someone familiar quickly borrowed it. 

"@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?" her mom asked on Instagram with a photo of herself in the dress next to a shot of her famous daughter. 

Watch

Chrissy Teigen on Luna Making Her Iconic Meme Face

Needless to say, the stunt quickly got people's attention online with many fans weighing in on the hilarious poll. 

And, as to be expected, it wasn't long before Chrissy caught wind of the stunt, too. 

So, what did the star have to say about her mom's new look? "Oh my god you dork."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle

Watch Kim Possible’s Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle Recreate the Naco (That’s a Taco-Nacho, Duh)

Lena Headey, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Goodbye, Cersei! Lena Headey Plans TV Return as Rita on Showtime

Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman to Be Cremated Before Family Memorials

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Naomi Campbell Says She Can Go Days Without Eating But Doesn't "Starve" Herself

Fan BingBing, Li Chen

Fan Bingbing and Fiancé Li Chen Break Up

Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Just Made Us Feel Old With Her Latest—and Greatest—Family Throwback

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Wishes the "Most Beautiful Human" Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.