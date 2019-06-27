Tommy Garcia/Bravo
It's no secret that Lisa Vanderpump sat out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upcoming season nine reunion—and isn't returning for next season of RHOBH—but now she's opening up about why she didn't join Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Camille Grammer to hash out the season with Andy Cohen.
LVP responded to viewers on Twitter about her decision to skip the reunion and her time on this season that was filled with drama about Puppygate and accusations of planting stories. In a tweet, Lisa said there was no chance of reuniting with her costars and alluded to the previous years where she felt ganged up on. "I was done, it was just too vicious this time, I wasn't in the same place emotionally," she said, adding "#BULLIES."
See the full exchange below.
The reality star mogul responded to another viewer who said the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies weren't sensitive to what she was going through after the death of her brother.
"Exactly, it was overwhelming, but I got thru it, unfortunately now have to make sure don't regress," Lisa tweeted.
Andy Cohen, who is an executive producer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and hosts the reunions, told E! News he wanted Lisa to attend.
"I wish she had come. It's hard because her voice isn't being heard, and so I think it was important to hear from her," he said while celebrating the 10th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
As for sitting down with her separately, Andy said he doesn't think it'll happen, the reunion was the place for that. However, he said he does think Kyle and Lisa could eventually overcome this friendship hurdle.
"I don't think this is as big as all this. I really don't," he told us. "[Lisa] has been accused of manipulation on the show, and she's let it roll off her, and she's been accused of leaking stuff before, and she's let it roll off her. It obviously is bigger to her, so I can't speak for her, but I think that if she had been there, I have a feeling that maybe they would have been able to work through some stuff."
In response to a RHOBH scene where her costars said she had endless invites to join in on the festivities, Lisa tweeted:
She'll make her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the season nine finale airing Tuesday, July 2 on Bravo.
