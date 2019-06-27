After almost a decade of appearing on various shows in his native Britain, Elba rose to fame with a role on HBO's The Wire in the early '00s. Since 2010, he has starred on the BBC show Luther. He has also build an impressive film career, with roles in films such as the Thor and Avengers films, Prometheus, Pacific Rim, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Beasts of No Nation, Star Trek Beyond, and Finding Dory.

But there is no particular role many of his fans are dying to see him play: James Bond.

For years, there have been rumors that Elba would become the first black actor to play 007. Elba had said in 2014 that he would "absolutely" accept the role if it were offered to him. In 2018, he fueled the rumors, for one hot second, when he tweeted coyly, "My name's Elba, Idris Elba," and then added, "Don't believe the HYPE..."