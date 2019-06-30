BTS' Suga Confirmed To Produce Heize's Latest Single

breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 6:28 PM

BTS, Suga, Heize

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

27-year-old rapper and singer Heize is making a comeback and it's just around the corner! The soloist teased her new single titled, "We Don't Talk Together" and revealed that the track was produced by BTS' Suga

Heize is known for her unique voice that melds beautifully with her neo-R&B and hip hop tracks. Hence, this new single is likely to be a match made in heaven seeing as Suga is one of the main rappers in top K-pop boy group, BTS. 

Suga is no stranger to the world of songwriting as he has produced many hit songs for other popular Korean artists. Just this year, he produced the single "Song Request" for veteran jazz singer Lee So-Ra and co-produced "Eternal Sunshine" with hip-hop trio, Epik High for their latest album. 

And that is not counting the songs that he has written for the Bangtan Boys!

Heize will be making her comeback just four months after the release of her first studio album titled, She's Fine. This single is expected to shoot to the top of the charts as it is the collaboration of one of Korea's most popular R&B soloist and one the top young idol producers right now. 

Mark your calendars for 7 July as the single is set to drop then, 6PM KST. 

