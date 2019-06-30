LM Entertainment Appeals Against Kang Daniel Court Sentence

On 26 June, a trial was held at the Seoul Central District Courts for LM Entertainment's appeal for the injunction case between the talent agency and 22-year-old singer, Kang Daniel.

Kang previously filed a lawsuit against LM Entertainment, requesting to suspend his exclusive contract with the agency after they allegedly sold his exclusive contract rights to a third party. LM Entertainment denied the singer's accusations, stating that no action was done by the agency without Kang's consent. In May, the court ruled in favour of Kang and the singer was allowed to sever ties with LM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, as soon as the ruling occurred, LM Entertainment filed for an appeal and the trial for this appeal occurred on 26 June.