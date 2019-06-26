Song Hye-Kyo Makes Statement On Divorce From Song Joong-Ki

Just minutes after South Korean actor Song Joong-ki announced his divorce, actress Song Hye-kyo has released a statement, through her agency, to explain the situation.

A representative from United Artists Agency—the actress' management company—confirmed the news, "After careful consideration, actress Song Hye-kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce."

Giving the actress' reason for the divorce, the agency said, "The reason is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision."

Further comments on the current situation were not revealed.