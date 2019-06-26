breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo Makes Statement On Divorce From Song Joong-Ki

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 7:26 PM

Just minutes after South Korean actor Song Joong-ki announced his divorce, actress Song Hye-kyo has released a statement, through her agency, to explain the situation.

A representative from United Artists Agency—the actress' management company—confirmed the news, "After careful consideration, actress Song Hye-kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce."

Giving the actress' reason for the divorce, the agency said, "The reason is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision."

Further comments on the current situation were not revealed.

As earlier reported, the Descendants of the Sun actor gave his divorce announcement through a legal representative.

"I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo," he said in the statement.

He also expressed his wish to conclude the divorce "amicably" and did not want to "[denounce] one another and [argue] over who is to blame."

Similarly, the actress' agency requested that the public and media "refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments".

The Song-Song couple were wed in October 2017 in a cosy wedding for 300 guests in Seoul. They met while shooting the 2016 hit television drama Descendants of the Sun.

