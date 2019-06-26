Spencer Pratt has said many controversial things, but this might be the most "vile" thus far.

In a recent Q&A with Cosmopolitan magazine The Hills star shared that he isn't convinced Corey Bohan is actually the father of Audrina Patridge's daughter, Kirra Max, especially after seeing the two interact on the show. He joked, "I wanna know who's baby that is. How do we know it's not Justin's Baby? Let's get a DNA testing kit for the reunion."

Now, it's unclear if this comment was made in jest or if Spencer truly questions the paternity of the 3-year-old, but it has definitely ruffled Bohan's feathers. In a new Instagram post to his private account, Corey slams Pratt for making "vile and disgusting" statements about his family in order to keep his "name in the headlines."

"You can say whatever filth you want about YOUR family, cast-mates or even myself but I draw the line when it comes to MY daughter," he emotionally captions a photo of his middle finger. "Kirra is an innocent three year old child."