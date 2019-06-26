BREAKING!

Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 6:49 PM

Be still, our hearts: One of South Korea's fairytale celebrity romances has ended.

On 26 June, Korean actor Song Joong-ki, 33, reportedly filed for divorce from actress Song Hye-kyo, 37. A legal representative for the actor confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Our law firm filed for divorce on behalf of Song Joong-ki at the Seoul Family Court on June 26."

The actor also released a statement explaining the situation to fans and apologising. His statement, translated by Korean news site soompi, reads:

"Hello. This is Song Joong-ki.

First, I'd like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me.

I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.

I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future.

Thank you."

Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Wedding

Blossom Entertainment

Just a month ago, the actor commented on his marriage in a press conference for his new television drama, Arthdal Chronicles

"Nothing changed too drastically, but I do feel like I've become more emotionally stable as a result," he said, according to koreaboo. "I feel like all married people would understand this feeling.

Previously, the South Korean and Chinese press reported on rumours that the Song-Song couple's marriage was on the rocks: The actress was spotted several times without her wedding ring, sparking the rumours that all was not okay.

The couple wed in a star-studded wedding in 2017, with guests such as Zhang Ziyi, So Ji-sub, Yoo Ah-in, SHINee's Minho, and more, in an intimate wedding at the Shilla Hotel.

They met on the set of hit Korean television drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016, that lead to a whirlwind romance and engagement.

