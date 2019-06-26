Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

Be still, our hearts: One of South Korea's fairytale celebrity romances has ended.

On 26 June, Korean actor Song Joong-ki, 33, reportedly filed for divorce from actress Song Hye-kyo, 37. A legal representative for the actor confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Our law firm filed for divorce on behalf of Song Joong-ki at the Seoul Family Court on June 26."

The actor also released a statement explaining the situation to fans and apologising. His statement, translated by Korean news site soompi, reads:

"Hello. This is Song Joong-ki.

First, I'd like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me.

I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.

I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future.

Thank you."