A source previously told E! News that the "Sucker" singer and Game of Thrones actress wanted to get married in Sin City because they were "just so excited to be together and to be married."
However, the insider shared they definitely wanted to do something special in France. "Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal. They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come."
Now that it's almost time for the blonde beauty to walk down the aisle once again, scroll through our gallery below to see the couple parade around Paris ahead of their second wedding.
Parading Around Paris
The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!
Boat Bliss
The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.
Dancing Queen
The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.
Hand-in-Hand
The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.
Seas the Day
It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?
Think Pink
Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush co-or set while her hubby opts for something more casual.
Bath Time
There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.
Business Casual
The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too.
Burnin' Up
Sophie's white dress and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to.
Designer Goods Only
When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.
When in Paris...
It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account.
Walk in the Park
Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.
Say Cheese
From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud.
C'est L'amour
With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.
We can't wait to see the two lovebirds on their special day!