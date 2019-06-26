Andy Cohen's Dream Real Housewives All Star Cast Might Surprise You

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you could put together an all star cast of Real Housewives from any city in the franchise, who would you choose?

We put that question to Andy Cohen during a little rapid-fire question game in celebration of 10 years of Watch What Happens Live, and while there were some fully expected names on that list, there were also a couple of ladies that you might not have thought of. 

Atlanta's NeNe Leakes and New York's Bethenny Frankel were givens, but Andy also included Orange County's Shannon Beador, Dallas' Leanne Locken, New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, and newcomer to the world of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards

Watch

Does Andy Cohen Think Kyle Richards & LVP Will Reconcile?

Just imagine all six of those women in a room together! On a trip together! At a party! 

LeeAnne Locken,Denise Richards, Bethenny Frankel, Margaret Josephs, Shannon Beador, NeNe Leakes, Housewives All Stars

Charles Sykes/Bravo; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment

In the video above, Andy also offered his thoughts on the craziest thing ever revealed on WWHL (it involves Susan Sarandon), the housewife he hopes never leaves the franchise, his favorite non-Bravo reality show, and more. 

Cohen has been spilling a whole lot of tea in honor of 10 years of WWHL, including why Housewives get fired, whether he thinks Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards will ever become friends again, and why NeNe Leakes is one of the best guests on WWHL

Watch What Happens Live airs weeknights on Bravo.

E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Real Housewives , TV , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Everything We Know About Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Upcoming Wedding

Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams

Bartender Wells Adams Says Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Is "Bonkers" and "the Craziest Season to Date"

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Defends Hannah Brown After Being Shamed for "Dry Humping" Contestants

Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop Is Returning to HGTV, But What About the Tension Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa?

Game of Thrones Reunion Special

This Game of Thrones Reunion Special Sneak Peek Is Just the Cutest Thing

Maisie Williams, Lena Headey

Missing Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Lena Headey on TV? Don't Worry, They've Got New Shows

Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Take Her First Shot (Ever?!) at a Classy Dinner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.