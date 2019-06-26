Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sara Haines, Good Morning America, GMA

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Sara Haines has some news of her own: she's officially a mom of three. 

The Strahan and Sara co-anchor gave birth to her third child on Wednesday, a rep for Good Morning America confirmed to E! News. The star gave birth to a baby boy, her second son, named Caleb Joseph after her grandfather and brother. The newborn weighed in at 8 pounds and 15 ounces. 

The little one joins older sister Sandra Grace Shifrin, 1, and brother Alec Richard Shifrin, 3. 

"Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra," the daytime anchor told People, which broke the news, of her and her husband of four years, Max Shifrin

Watch

The View Casts Abby Huntsman to Replace Sara Haines

Back in March, Haines found out the baby's sex with help from guest Maury Povich, who pulled out a blue piece of paper from an envelope to reveal the big news. 

The star, who debuted on the new ABC daytime show back in September 2018, first shared the news of her pregnancy in January. 

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," Haines told People at the time. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful." 

Congratulations to the parents on their newest arrival!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop Is Returning to HGTV, But What About the Tension Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa?

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Reality TV Stars, Couples

Dog the Bounty Hunter and More Stars Pay Tribute to Beth Chapman After Her Death

Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

Ben Higgins Likens Lauren Bushnell Relationship to Hannah Brown and Luke P.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Celebrates Golden 26th Birthday With Epic "7 Rings" Cake

Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Reveals Why Real Housewives Stars Get Booted From the Show

Game of Thrones Reunion Special

This Game of Thrones Reunion Special Sneak Peek Is Just the Cutest Thing

YouTube Star Etika

The Sad, Public Struggles of Etika and More Shocking YouTube Star Tragedies

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.