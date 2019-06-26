Goodbye Arya Stark, hello Kim! Maisie Williams is following up Game of Thrones with a new comedy for Sky (a UK network) currently titled Two Weeks to Live.

The series is described as a comic tale of love and revenge, all sparked by a seemingly harmless prank that goes awry. Williams will play Kim Noakes in the six-part series. The character is described as a young misfit whose father died under murky circumstances when she was a little girl, then her mother whisked her away to live a secluded life complete with bizarre survival techniques. Kim's now grown up and returns to the real world to honor her father's memory. There, she meets Nicky, a socially awkward man, and his brother Dave. Their meeting sets in motion events that puts their lives in danger.