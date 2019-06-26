Orange Is the New Black's Final Season Trailer Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 8:00 AM

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

It's all coming to an end for Piper, Taystee, Alex, Gloria, Nicky, Suzanne and the rest of the Orange Is the New Black crew. Netflix revealed the final season trailer and just a warning, it may pull on your heart strings.

"Life likes to test you. And when you make a bad choice, living with what you've done can be its own punishment," Taystee (Danielle Brooks) says in the trailer below.

When viewers were last in Litchfield, Piper (Taylor Schilling) was released after her wedding to Alex (Laura Prepon), Taystee was sentenced to life in prison after BFF Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) lied on the stand and the prison was nearly torn apart by feuding sisters.

Watch

Natasha Lyonne Talks Russian Doll & OITNB Finale

Now in season seven, Piper has to get back on her feet outside of Litchfield, Taystee is adjusting to her life sentence, Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and her kitchen staff see just how Polycon is making money now, and life goes on for other inmates.

The trailer above features new scenes as well as callbacks to past seasons that connect everyone with the trials and tribulations.

"One color brought us together. One color inspired change. One color began a movement. One color gave us hope," Netflix says in the trailer.

Get glimpses of Piper reuniting with Sophia (Laverne Cox) on the outside, Gloria and Red (Kate Mulgrew) looking mighty concerned, plenty of tears and some happiness and laughs thrown in there.

The key art up top was created by fans from around the world. Ten artists from the UK, Armenia, Brazil, Italy and the US were selected vis social media to have their pieces displayed across buses, building and billboards worldwide in celebration of the seventh and final season.

See a sneak peek of what's to come below.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

On the Outside

Taylor Schilling as Piper.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

Spy Games?

Laura Prepon as Alex.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

A Shoulder to Lean On

Natasha Lyonne as Nickey, Kate Mulgrew as Red.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

Testing

Taryn Manning as Tiffany.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

On the Move?

Yael Stone as Lorna, Kate Mulgrew as Red, Natasha Lyonne as Nicky, Jackie Cruz as Marisol, Selenis Leyva as Gloria.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

In the Yard

Dascha Polanco as Daya and Danielle Brooks as Taystee.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

Hugs

Uzo Aduba as Suzanne.

Orange Is the New Black's final season drops Friday, July 26 on Netflix.

