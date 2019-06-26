"Press, press, press, press, press."

Cardi B might not need more press but after dropping a fiery music video for her latest single, it's hard to not see her name splashed online. Releasing "Press" on YouTube, the 26-year-old rapper proves even more that she's not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, beauty and entertainment.

Similar to her risqué and sultry single cover, where she's hand-cuffed and walking out of a court house in her birthday suit, her music video is just as thought-provoking. The nearly four-minute clip opens with her making out with another woman during a threesome. Afterwards, she shoots them, which lands her in court. But that's just the beginning.

Later, Cardi strips down completely naked, though her nipples are blurred out. Her dancers also ditch their clothes and perform in the nude. In a following scene, they lay there dead and bleeding while she continues to sing.

The video also touches on a few topics that the Bronx native has addressed before, like being overly criticized, chastised and watched.