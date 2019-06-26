Cardi B Goes Completely Naked in Violent, NSFW "Press" Music Video

"Press, press, press, press, press."

Cardi B might not need more press but after dropping a fiery music video for her latest single, it's hard to not see her name splashed online. Releasing "Press" on YouTube, the 26-year-old rapper proves even more that she's not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, beauty and entertainment.

Similar to her risqué and sultry single cover, where she's hand-cuffed and walking out of a court house in her birthday suit, her music video is just as thought-provoking. The nearly four-minute clip opens with her making out with another woman during a threesome. Afterwards, she shoots them, which lands her in court. But that's just the beginning.

Later, Cardi strips down completely naked, though her nipples are blurred out. Her dancers also ditch their clothes and perform in the nude. In a following scene, they lay there dead and bleeding while she continues to sing. 

The video also touches on a few topics that the Bronx native has addressed before, like being overly criticized, chastised and watched.

Watch

Cardi B Is Ready to Drop $400K on Culture's 1st B-Day Party

Like many of the star's music videos before this, "Press" proves to be fashion-forward. The brunette beauty dons a printed, colorful silk outfit and fur before changing into an all white ensemble. Even her eyebrows are dyed white to match the look.

Contrary to the song's lyrics, it looks like the "I Like It" rapper's music video is gaining a lot of attention. It amassed more than 100,000 views on YouTube in just 10 minutes.

If you're a Cardi stan, you'll want to watch the provocative music vid! Because there are quite a few NSFW lyrics, put them headphones in and click play on the clip above.

