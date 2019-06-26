The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown has a simple message: You don't own me.

The reality star took to Instagram to thank supporters and announce, "I refuse to feel shame." On the ABC dating series, Hannah received criticism from some of her suitor contestants—and viewers at home—for her actions.

"I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it's hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it's chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television," Hannah captioned a photo of herself in the Netherlands.