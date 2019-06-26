This BLACKPINK Track Is The Most Streamed Song By A K-Pop Act In Spotify History

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

On 25 June, top K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK broke another music record. This time, it was on the music streaming app, Spotify. It was announced that BLACPINK's collaboration track with Grammy-winning artist, Dua Lipa became the most streamed song by any Korean act in Spotify history. 

The song titled, "Kiss and Make Up" has accumulated over 247 million streams on Spotify. This jaw-dropping number has placed the girls rightfully at the top of the charts. This record was previously held by BTS with their hit song, "Fake Love". The aforementioned pop tune set that record at over 205 million streams to date.  

"Kiss and Make Up" was first released on October 2018 so, it's even more impressive knowing that the track has accumulated that many streams in less than a year. Both Dua Lipa and YG Entertainment's top producer, Teddy Park was part of the songwriting process. It was certified gold in Australia and sold over 1,500,000 digital copies worldwide since its release. 

Congratulations to Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa on this incredible accomplishment! 

