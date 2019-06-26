This BLACKPINK Track Is The Most Streamed Song By A K-Pop Act In Spotify History

On 25 June, top K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK broke another music record. This time, it was on the music streaming app, Spotify. It was announced that BLACPINK's collaboration track with Grammy-winning artist, Dua Lipa became the most streamed song by any Korean act in Spotify history.

The song titled, "Kiss and Make Up" has accumulated over 247 million streams on Spotify. This jaw-dropping number has placed the girls rightfully at the top of the charts. This record was previously held by BTS with their hit song, "Fake Love". The aforementioned pop tune set that record at over 205 million streams to date.