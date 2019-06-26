This BLACKPINK Track Is The Most Streamed Song By A K-Pop Act In Spotify History

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 6:19 PM
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
On 25 June, top K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK broke another music record. This time, it was on the music streaming app, Spotify. It was announced that BLACPINK's collaboration track with Grammy-winning artist, Dua Lipa became the most streamed song by any Korean act in Spotify history.
The song titled, "Kiss and Make Up" has accumulated over 247 million streams on Spotify. This jaw-dropping number has placed the girls rightfully at the top of the charts. This record was previously held by BTS with their hit song, "Fake Love". The aforementioned pop tune set that record at over 205 million streams to date.
"Kiss and Make Up" by @DuaLipa & #BLACKPINK is now the world's most streamed song by a Korean act in Spotify HISTORY!— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) June 25, 2019
The song has surpassed "FAKE LOVE" by #BTS & now has over 247m Spotify streams! pic.twitter.com/WjsFsGKBeD
"Kiss and Make Up" was first released on October 2018 so, it's even more impressive knowing that the track has accumulated that many streams in less than a year. Both Dua Lipa and YG Entertainment's top producer, Teddy Park was part of the songwriting process. It was certified gold in Australia and sold over 1,500,000 digital copies worldwide since its release.
Congratulations to Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa on this incredible accomplishment!
How Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman Overcame Jail Time, Other Spouses and Unimaginable Loss to Build an Unbreakable Love
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?