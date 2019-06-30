breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

(G)I-DLE Are Badass Babes In Their Latest Music Video, "Uh-Oh": Watch

Sun., 30 Jun. 2019

Six-member multinational K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE is back with a brand new single and MV!

The popular has done many concepts that are often colourful and catchy such as "Latata" and "Senorita". But this time, (G)I-DLE is surprising fans by showing a tougher side of themselves with a hip-hop track titled "Uh-Oh". 

In the official music video, we see Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua styled as '90s hip-hop baddies, complete with gold chains and denim-on-denim ensembles. The choreography also reflects the rebellious vibe of the song with lots of powerful moves accompanied with tough expressions. The girls exude confidence and we are loving it!

"Uh-Oh" was also co-composed and written by Soyeon. This isn't the first time Soyeon has participated in the songwriting process. She was the songwriter and producer of (G)I-DLE's hit song, "Latata" and "Senorita". This only adds to (G)I-DLE's unique appeal in the K-pop realm. 

Watch their full music video below: 

