(G)I-DLE Are Badass Babes In Their Latest Music Video, "Uh-Oh": Watch

Six-member multinational K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE is back with a brand new single and MV!

The popular has done many concepts that are often colourful and catchy such as "Latata" and "Senorita". But this time, (G)I-DLE is surprising fans by showing a tougher side of themselves with a hip-hop track titled "Uh-Oh".

In the official music video, we see Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua styled as '90s hip-hop baddies, complete with gold chains and denim-on-denim ensembles. The choreography also reflects the rebellious vibe of the song with lots of powerful moves accompanied with tough expressions. The girls exude confidence and we are loving it!