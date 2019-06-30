breaking! Song Joong-Ki Files For Divorce From Song Hye-Kyo

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 6:18 PM

K-beauty might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think about a bronzed complexion. Which is why it might be counter-intuitive to look to Korean beauty brands to create a radiant, sunkissed glow. Yet, while many Western products can look harsh and ruddy on Asian skin tones, those from Korean beauty brands tend to go on sheerer so they look more natural.

Here, the best face powders that will lightly accentuate your facial contours and impart a healthy radiance.

This K-Beauty Secret Will Get You One Step Closer To Achieving Great Skin

K-Beauty Products For That Sunkissed Glow

3CE Strobing Skin Palette, $48

If you prefer highlighting to make your features pop, this trio of illuminating powders can also be mixed and applied as a blusher. Plus, they all contain super fine pearl particles that reflect light. Brush on a sheer layer for a natural glow or gradually build the intensity for a full-on strobe effect.

K-Beauty Products For That Sunkissed Glow

I’m Meme I’m Shading Palette, $35.90

Suitable for makeup novices, this beginner-proof palette holds three face powders that brighten, sculpt and highlights your complexion. Whether you apply them with a brush or with your fingers on-the-go, they blend beautifully without any harsh lines.

K-Beauty Products For That Sunkissed Glow

Laneige Ideal Blush Duo in No. 6 Woodblossom, $39

Containing two complementary shades, this range of powder blushers enable you to create a custom cheek look just the way you like it. And if you prefer something to sculpt your face, opt for No. 6, which holds two neutral shades that are ultra-blendable for a flattering finish.

K-Beauty Products For That Sunkissed Glow

CLIO Pro Multi Face in 03 Sensual Sand, $34.90

Perfect for enhancing facial contours or simply adding warmth to your complexion, this face powder holds three neutral shades, making it versatile

K-Beauty Products For That Sunkissed Glow

Etude House Play 101 Stick Contour Duo, $24

As its name suggests, one end of this handy contour stick holds a deeper shade while the other holds a lighter one to accentuate your features. Best part? They have a creamy texture that blends easily into skin for a subtly sculpted effect.

