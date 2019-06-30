by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 30 Jun. 2019 6:18 PM
K-beauty might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think about a bronzed complexion. Which is why it might be counter-intuitive to look to Korean beauty brands to create a radiant, sunkissed glow. Yet, while many Western products can look harsh and ruddy on Asian skin tones, those from Korean beauty brands tend to go on sheerer so they look more natural.
Here, the best face powders that will lightly accentuate your facial contours and impart a healthy radiance.
Courtesy of Brands
If you prefer highlighting to make your features pop, this trio of illuminating powders can also be mixed and applied as a blusher. Plus, they all contain super fine pearl particles that reflect light. Brush on a sheer layer for a natural glow or gradually build the intensity for a full-on strobe effect.
Courtesy of Brands
Suitable for makeup novices, this beginner-proof palette holds three face powders that brighten, sculpt and highlights your complexion. Whether you apply them with a brush or with your fingers on-the-go, they blend beautifully without any harsh lines.
Courtesy of Brands
Containing two complementary shades, this range of powder blushers enable you to create a custom cheek look just the way you like it. And if you prefer something to sculpt your face, opt for No. 6, which holds two neutral shades that are ultra-blendable for a flattering finish.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Perfect for enhancing facial contours or simply adding warmth to your complexion, this face powder holds three neutral shades, making it versatile
Courtesy of Brands
As its name suggests, one end of this handy contour stick holds a deeper shade while the other holds a lighter one to accentuate your features. Best part? They have a creamy texture that blends easily into skin for a subtly sculpted effect.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?