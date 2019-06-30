K-beauty might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think about a bronzed complexion. Which is why it might be counter-intuitive to look to Korean beauty brands to create a radiant, sunkissed glow. Yet, while many Western products can look harsh and ruddy on Asian skin tones, those from Korean beauty brands tend to go on sheerer so they look more natural.

Here, the best face powders that will lightly accentuate your facial contours and impart a healthy radiance.